Rabbani questions caretaker’s ability to conduct fair election

ISLAMABAD:Former Chairman Senate Mian Raza Rabbani on Saturday questioned the ability of caretaker government and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for ensuring holding free, fair, transparent and imperial elections.

Resuming last day’s debate on law and order situation, Rabbani alleged the caretaker government was not imperial as it had failed to fulfill its constitutional obligations regarding across the board facilitation of holding free elections.

He claimed that the voters and candidates were being pressurized and ECP was not taking any action to rectify the situation.

Rabbani claimed ECP had failed to block the participation of 250 candidates of proscribed organization.

The election commission should answer as to how the nomination papers of such candidates were accepted, he questioned.

He also criticized the “censorship” on the media, adding the media