Qasmi’s appointment case: SC summons former finance, information secretaries

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court Wednesday summoned former secretaries of finance and information in a suo moto case related to the appointment of Ata ul Haq Qasmi as Managing Director (MD) of Pakistan Television (PTV) on July 9.

A three-member headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Mian Saqib Nisar also directed the counsel of former information minister Senator Pervaiz Rasheed to place his arguments on next date of hearing.

During the proceedings, the chief justice remarked that the court could not close its eyes and let the government do what it wanted.

Ayesha Hamid, counsel for Qasmi, argued that the appointment of the PTV MD was the prerogative of the federal government.

Upon this, the chief justice observed that the court could intervene whenever and wherever an issue of public interest was raised.

“No one thinks that we are fools,” he said, adding the age requirement for the PTV MD’s post was relaxed.

The court observed that the government ignored rules and regulations and used unfair means to appoint Qasmi as PTV MD.

The court then directed Qasmi to appear in court within four hours. As he did not appear before the court, the bench adjourned the case till July 5.— APP