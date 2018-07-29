PTI’s consultations for Federal, Punjab govt underway

ISLAMABAD: PTI leader Naeem-ul-Haque said that the consultation process for formation of government in the federal and Punjab is underway.

Talking to media in Islamabad today, he said Chief Minister of Punjab province will be from PTI.

He said that all political parties have right to try in formation of government in the provinces. He said those who were rejected by the nation in the election are trying to do negative politics in the country.

Criticizing Moulana Fazl-ul-Rehman, he said that boycott of oath taking ceremony of National Assembly is not political act and he should avoid creating hurdles in a democratic way.