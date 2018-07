LAHORE: Three leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) on Friday challenged the poll results by filing petitions for vote recount in their constituencies to returning officers (RO).

Aleem Khan has requested the recount in PP-162 Lahore, Zulfiqar Shah in NA-100 Chiniot and Atif Khan in NA-21 Mardan.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Qaiser Sheikh won from NA-100, Awami National Party’s (ANP) Ameer Haider Hoti from NA-21, while PML-N’s Yasin Sohal succeeded from PP-162.—INP