PTI Spokesman Fawad Chaudhry says his party will extend full cooperation to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for holding peaceful, fair and free elections.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad on Monday, he said the Election Commission should ensure holding of elections on time.

Fawad Chaudhry said PTI will not accept any delay in elections. He said the people like FATA Muttahida Qabail Party should end their protest seeking delay in elections, and take part in elections for National Assembly seats.

He said PTI will complete the process of FATA’s merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa at the earliest after coming to power.

Fawad Chaudhry alleged PML-N of trying to make election results controversial.

He demanded of the Election Commission to change all the four provincial governors to ensure transparency in elections. He complained that the process of shuffle in government departments, particularly in Punjab and Sindh, is also slow.

Speaking on the occasion, PTI leader Faisal Javed, who is also Chairman of Senate Standing Committee on Information, said PTV and Radio Pakistan should remain neutral and cover elections in non-partisan way.