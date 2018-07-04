PTI to strengthen national institutions if voted to power: Imran

Chief of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, Imran Khan says after winning the upcoming general election, his party would strengthen the national institutions and ensure good governance which will result in bringing foreign investment to the country.

Talking a private news channel, he said provision of basic necessities to the masses would bring prosperity and welfare in the country.

Imran Khan said PTI will never make an alliance with Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) for formation of government.

He said that we will complete China-Pakistan Economic Corridor and will announce strategy before the elections to get rid of loans.