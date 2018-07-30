Process of forming government in Punjab will be achieved by this evening., claim’s Fawad

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Information Secretary Fawad Chaudhry says their party will form government in Punjab with support of PML-Q. PTI spokesman Fawad Chaudhry says the process of forming government in Punjab will soon be completed.

In a statement, he said the required number of members of the provincial assembly will be achieved by this evening.

He said PML-Q leader Chaudhry Pevez Elahi will also meet PTI Chairman Imran Khan today. He added that, PTI is in contact with PML-Q in this regard.

Fawad Chaudhry said PTI seats have increased upto one hundred thirty one in Punjab Assembly after joining of independent members. He said more independent members will also soon join the party.

Fawad Chaudhry said consultation process for nomination of Chief Minister, Speaker and Deputy Speaker is underway and their names will be announced after final approval of parliamentary party.

He said the federal cabinet will consist of the best people.