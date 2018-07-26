PTI supporters celebrate as vote counting continues

ISLAMABAD: Hundreds of supporters of Pakistan’s Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) party celebrated in Islamabad on Thursday after early unofficial results give Imran Khan a commanding lead over his main rival, Shahbaz Sharif’s Pakistan Muslim League.

PTI supporters launched fireworks into the air and danced in the streets of the Pakistani capital early on Thursday morning.

PTI supporter Muhammad Tayab said “Today is the most awesome day in Pakistani history. Imran Khan, inshallah (God Willing) is going to be the next prime minister of Pakistan, and we are really hopeful and thanks to Pakistani nation for electing Imran Khan.”

Sharif has claimed the vote was rigged. His allegation came hours after the closing of polls on Wednesday, although the country’s elections oversight body was yet to announce even the first result of the elections.

The country’s new prime minister will face challenges of a crumbling economy and ongoing bloodshed by militants, whose latest attack saw a suicide bomber kill 31 people outside a polling station in Quetta.

More than 11,000 candidates are vying for 270 seats in Pakistan’s law-making National Assembly, the lower house of parliament, and 577 seats in four provincial assemblies.— AP