PTI secures majority, all set to form govt in Punjab

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is all set to form government in Punjab as Imran Khan-led party has achieved the minimum target of 149.

As per details garnered, 14 MPAs-elect (member of provincial assembly) have formally announced to join PTI whereas six MPAs-elect will call on cricket-turned-politician Imran Khan at his residence in Bani Gala today and will pledge their alliance for the party.

Likewise, MPAs-elect Basit Bukhari and Khurrum Laghari has also pledges alliance for Imran Khan, taking party’s overall tally to 151.

On the other hand, a delegation of Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) led by Ch Shujat Hussain and Pervez Elahi has left for Bani Gala. They have already announced support for PTI in both Centre and Punjab. With eight MPAs in pocket, PML-Q’s support for PTI has finally ended battle for Punjab crown.

Earlier today, two MPAs-elect Faisal Jawana and Aslam Bharwana who contested elections from from Jhang’s PP-125 and PP-127 respectively has announced to join ranks of PTI. Likewise, independent MPA-elect from Multan’s PP-217 Sheikh Salman Naeem—who had contested elections against PTI’s vice-president Shah Mehmood Qureshi—has also announced to join PTI.

With 129 seats in Punjab Assembly, PML-N enjoys slander lead over PTI but inclusion of independent lawmakers have swung the political battle in latter’s favor. It would be suffice here to say that Khan-led PTI will form government in the Punjab for the first time in country’s recorded history.—NNI