PTI Chairman calls for across-the-board accountability to root-out corruption

SHANGLA: Chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf Imran Khan says if voted to power, his Party will change the destiny of the country.

Addressing a public meeting at Besham in District Shangla on Tuesday, he stressed the need for collective efforts to root out corruption from the society.

He emphasized across-the-board accountability of all corrupt elements in the country.

Referring to performance of PTI’s previous government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Imran Khan said that the government completed more than three hundred micro hydel power stations in hilly areas of the province.

Imran Khan said four new tourist resorts will be established in Malakand division.

He urged general public to vote PTI on 25th July for creating a new Pakistan.