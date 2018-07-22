PTI Candidate Ikramullah Gandapur killed in a blast in DI Khan

DI KHAN: The candidate of Pakistan tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) fo PK-99 Sardar Ikramullah Gandapur has been killed in an explosion in Kulachi area of Dera Isamail Khan on Sunday, AajNews reported.

Sardar Ikramullah Gandapur and three others were injured in the blast that occured near his vehicle, and have been shifted to Tehsil Headquarter hospital where Sardar Ikramullah Gandapur has succumbed to his injuries.

According to the police officials Ikramullah Gandapur was returning home after attending a corner meeting when a suicide bomber targeted his vehicle.