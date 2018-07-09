PTI announces election manifesto

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf unveiled its election manifesto today announcing the country will be made business friendly and reforms will be introduced in the institutions to help the country stand on its own feet.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan announced the party manifesto at a ceremony in Islamabad on Monday.

Highlighting key points of the manifesto, Imran Khan said if his party voted to power, institutions such as FBR, FIA, SECP and NAB will be strengthened and reformed. He said that the FBR will be made a fully autonomous institution free from any political pressure.

The PTI Chairman said that his party will create ten million jobs across the country in five years and build five million low cost houses.