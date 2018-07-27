PTI all set to form govt in center with 115 seats in NA

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf is poised to form the next government in the center after securing the most number of seats in National Assembly.

According to the data shared by the election commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf has secured one hundred and fifteen seats in the National Assembly followed by PML (N) 62, PPP 43, independents 14, Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal eleven, MQM six, Pakistan Muslim League five and two each by Balochistan National Party and the Grand Democratic Alliance.

In Punjab Assembly, PML (N) is leading the tally with one hundred and twenty seven seats followed by PTI 123, independents 29, PML seven, PPPP 6, and one each by Balochistan Awami Party, Pakistan Muslim League (F) and Pakistan Awami Raj.

In Sindh Assembly, PPPP is leading the tally with seventy four seats, PTI twenty two, MQM Pakistan 16, Grand Democratic Alliance eleven, and two each by independents and Tehreek-e-Labaik Pakistan.

Similarly, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf is leading in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly with sixty seven seats followed by MMA ten, Awami National Party six and five each by independents and Pakistan Muslim League (N).

Director Election Commission Nadeem Qasim told the media persons in Islamabad today (Friday) that results from eight constituencies from far flung areas of Balochistan are still awaited.