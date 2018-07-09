Protesters try to break into Sharifs’ Avenfield flats in London

LONDON: An angry mob attempted to attack the Avenfield properties of the Sharif family here in the UK on Sunday night.

According to British Authorities, the protesters attempted to break down the doors to the apartment of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his son, Hussain Nawaz. As some of them gained access to the former’s apartment, one protester threw a shopping cart at Aijaz Gul, a member of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) UK chapter, who caught it in his hand.

Soon after, Britain’s Metropolitan Police reached the site of the protest near Avenfield House, a luxury housing scheme and commenced a search of the nearby vehicles.

In a subsequent comment on the matter, UK police said they have reports of protesters possessing weapons, especially knives, and that an investigation was currently underway.

No arrests have been made as yet, they said, adding that legal action will be initiated over the destruction to private property.

The British chapter of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) condemned the incident and said there was no truth in the accusation that the party’s workers were behind the incident.

“We are not associated in any way with the attack on Hussain Nawaz’s residence or the related protest,” PTI UK spokesperson stated, adding that the party demands action be taken against the suspects.

