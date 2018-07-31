Prosecutor in Musharraf treason case resigns

ISLAMABAD: Senior lawyer Akram Sheikh has tendered his resignation on Monday as head of the prosecution team tasked by the previous government to prosecute former president Pervez Musharraf on charges of high treason under Article 6 of the constitution.

Akram Sheikh has sent his resignation to Secretary Interior Yousaf Naseem Khokhar in which he stated that since he was appointed as head of the prosecution team by the previous government, it was not appropriate for him to continue as the new government was going to take over soon.

Akram Sheikh said that the newly-elected government may choose to continue with the prosecution of the case and appoint a counsel of its own liking.—INP