Prominent personalities cast vote in their constituencies

ISLAMABAD: Several prominent personalities including politicians on Wednesday cast their vote in Pakistan’s 11th general election.

Former Punjab chief minister Shehbaz Sharif was among the first people to cast his vote.

He voted in NA-130 constituency of Lahore, where Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz’s (PML-N) Khawaja Hassan and Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI) Shafqat Mehmood are in tough contest.

Sharif’s mother voted in Islamia College of Lahore.

PTI chief Imran Khan cast his vote in NA-53 Islamabad. President Mamnoon Hussain cast his vote in NA-247 Karachi, while Chief Justice of Pakistan voted in NA-130 Lahore in Barkat Market.

Former Army Chief Gen (r) Raheel Sharif cast his vote in NA-129, while the COAS Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa voted in Rawalpindi constituency PP-11.

Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi cast vote in NA-57 Murree. Bakhtawar and Asifa Bhutto voted in Nawab Shah.

Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari voted in Larkana’s NA-200 constituency.

Ex-opposition leader in National assembly Khursheed Shah cast his vote in Sukkur’s NA-207 constituency.

Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) leader Dr Farooq Sattar voted in NA-245 constituency.

Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal (MMA) leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman cast vote in his native town in Dera Ismail Khan.

Others who cast their vote include PTI’s Shah Mehmood Qureshi in NA-154 Multan, Arif Alwi in NA-243 Karachi, Asad Umer in NA-54, PSP’s Mustafa Kamal, PML-N’s Saad Rafique in NA-131 and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjarani in NA-268 and PP-34

Sindh caretaker chief minister Fazlur Rehman cast his vote in NA-247 Karachi. Justice Ijazul Ahsan voted in NA-130 Lahore along with his family.

PTI leader Abrar-ul-Haq and PML-N’s Ahsan Iqbal cast vote in NA-78 Narowal. Awami Muslim League (AML) leader Sheikh Rasheed cast his vote in Rawalpindi NA-62 constituency.— APP