Priyanka is out from Salman’s flick Bharat

Web Desk: Priyanka Chopra rounds in the news for her relationship with Nick Jonas. She has also been in the headlines for her film with Salman Khan, ‘Bharat’.

Director Ali Abbas Zafar confirmed that she has opted out of the film and the reason is ‘very special’. He tweet, ‘Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat-TheFilm & and the reason is very very special, she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her… Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life.”

Yes Priyanka Chopra is no more part of @Bharat_TheFilm & and the reason is very very special , she told us in the Nick of time about her decision and we are very happy for her … Team Bharat wishes @priyankachopra loads of love & happiness for life 😊😉😍 — ali abbas zafar (@aliabbaszafar) July 27, 2018

His tweet shows that a big news is arriving shortly.

Many expressed his disappointment on not getting to see her in th e Salman Khan flick. Majority of them think that this was the director’s way of finally putting into words what’s been on all of our minds. “Is she getting married to Nick?”

Source: TimesOfIndia