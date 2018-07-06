Priyanka Chopra’s fan following leaves SRK, Salman and Aamir behind

Web Desk: The Quantico actress has crossed the 25 million followers mark on Instagram, leaving many celebrities behind like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amitabh Bachchan.

The followers of Modi are 13.5 million, Big B’s followers are 9.5. While 35-year-old actress Priyanka has 25 million followers. Virat has 22.7 million, Shah Rukh Khan has 13.3, Aamir Khan has 1.2 million and Deepika Padukone has 24.9 million followers.

Bollywood’s desi girl, Priyanka Chopra thanked her fans for showering her with so much of love.

She took her Instagram account and wrote, ’25 million strong… Thank you for the love… Love you right back.’

Recently, she is rumored to be in relationship with pop singer Nick Jonas, who has a following of 15.5 million in Instagram.