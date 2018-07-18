PPP’s manifesto always farmer friendly: Bilawal

MANDI BAHUDDIN: Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari says his party’s manifesto has always been farmer friendly.

Addressing a public gathering in Mandi Bahauddin Wednesday, he said if voted to power, the PPP will introduce farmer cards and crop insurance schemes.

Bilawal said the scope of Benazir Income Support Programme will be extended to the entire country while food stores will be opened at union council level that will be run by women.

He said support price program will also be launched for all major crops including wheat, rice, maize and pulses.

The PPP chairman said youth will also be provided assistance for constructing their own houses.—NNI