PPP to convince PML-N, other parties to take oath

ISLAMABAD: The Bilawal Bhutto Zardari-led Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) will convince the PML-N and other parties to take oath in Parliament amid allegations of widespread rigging and irregularities in the election.

According to PPP leader Khurshid Shah, he spoke to PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif on the phone and the two parties have set up committees to meet on Sunday.

“The PPP and PML-N will together convince all the parties to revisit their decision regarding not taking the oath,” said Khurshid Shah.

Khurshid Shah, Naveed Qamar, Yousaf Raza Gillani, Raja Pervez Ashraf, Sherry Rehman and Qamar Zaman Kaira are members of the PPP committee. According to Khurshid Shah, the PML-N’s committee comprises Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Saad Rafique and Ayaz Sadiq. After the committee meet, they will together approach the MMA leadership. Khurshid Shah said they have established telephonic contact with other leaders as well. They will meet Asfandyar Wali Khan, Mehmood Achakzai and Dr Farooq Sattar.

More than a dozen parties announced at an All Parties Conference (APC) that they will protest over the election results. However, the group remained divided with some parties pledging to boycott joining the National Assembly and others calling for a new vote.

The PML-N announced its support for the group but stopped short of saying it would boycott the new parliament. The PPP was notably absent from the APC and said in a separate announcement that it rejected the results, but vowed to try to convince the other parties to participate in the parliamentary process.—NNI