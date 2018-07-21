‘PPP fighting against unemployment, poverty and cruelty’

NAGARPARKAR: Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Saturday said that his party’s manifesto has always been people-friendly.

Addressing charged crowed in Nagarparkar here, Bilawal said that wherever he has gone, he received warm welcome, adding that this is his first election campaign and ‘the party has just begun’.

Bilawal said that after coming into power, he would resolve the issues of the peoples, adding that he doesn’t want power for himself but for the people of the country.

“Our fight is against unemployment, poverty and cruelty.”— NNI