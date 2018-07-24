Police arrest two robbers in Karachi

KARACHI: Garden police on Tuesday apprehended two robbers and recovered, arms looted mobile phone, cash and motorbike from their possession.

According to police sources, two robbers, Umair alias Moja and Junaid alias Kala, were fleeing on a motorcycle after snatched a mobile phone and cash 1150 on gunpoint from a citizen, Muhammad Shehbaz from a street in main Nishtar Road.

Receiving information, Garden police intercepted them and recovered snatched mobile phone, cash, two 30-bore pistols and a motorbike. Police registered FIRs against accused and started further investigation.