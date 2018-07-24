Police arrest gang in Karachi

Karachi: Karachi police are in action in mill area, Lyari. Police have arrested the gang which involved in more than 20 cases and also involved in serious crimes, the main Commander has been also arrested. Heavy weapons are recovered from which were going to use in elections.

Three partners of Shakeel Ahmed were escaped in this clash. SSP city, Sami Ullah Somro said in press conference, ‘Police have arrested very dangerous criminal Shakeel Ahmed, three partners of Shakeel fled after throwing their weapons.

Shakeel was involved in 20 cases and also in serious crimes. It is a big achievement of Sindh police that have secured polling stations and other unpleasant incidents to be happened.

This gang was looked after by the Political party, Police are conducting investigation from them.