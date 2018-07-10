Poisoning from cleaning liquid kills a woman

Web Desk: Cleanliness is a good thing that can make you stay healthy and fit but if you use products that contain chemicals may harm your lives.

A 30-year-old woman in Madrid called emergency services as she felt intoxinated after cleaning her kitchen for two hours. It is because, she was using cleaning liquid that contains ammonia. When the firefighter reached to her, she was on the floor suffering cardiac arrest.

Paramedics treated her for 30 minutes to save her but then she was pronounced dead. Inhaling ammonia led to her intoxication and subsequent death. The high concentration of chemical causes lung failure, heart failure and brain damage.