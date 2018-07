Former prime minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi has said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz would not boycott the upcoming general elections.

Talking a private news channel in Islamabad he said, we will not be a part of any conspiracy which may worsen situation in the country with negative impacts on the national economy.

Khaqan Abbasi suggested that the Accountability Court should give its verdict in the Avenfield case after the general elections.