PML-N strives hard to convince independents after PML-Q refuses support

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) is striving hard to convince the independent MPAs-elect for support in forming government in Punjab following refusal of number of independent elected members.

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) has also rejected to make alliance with PML-N and announced to go with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

At least 149 seats are required to form government in Punjab. PML-N had secured 129 seats and PTI had taken 123 seats in recently held general elections.

On the other hand, PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah was also failed to woo Maulana Muavia Azam and Taimur Bhatti in Jhang.

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had announced final results of all the constituencies of the national and provincial assemblies, more than 56 hours after the conclusion of voting for the 2018 General Elections in the country.

Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party has won 116 of the 270 National Assembly seats, emerging as the largest political party in the country. The PML-N grabbed 64 seats, while the PPP is in third place with 43 National Assembly seats.

Similarly, Mutahida Majlis Amal (MMA) secured 12 seats and Pakistan Muslim League (Q), Balochistan Natioanl Party, Mutahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan, and Balochistan Awami Party has secured 4, 03, 06, and 04 seat respectively.

Awami National Party (ANP) has won one seat, Awami Muslim League (AML), Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaniyat and Jamhoori Wattan Party (JWP) have also grabbed one NA seat each.

Fourteen independent candidates have also remained successful in their constituencies. They are likely to play an important role in formation of the federal government. —NNI