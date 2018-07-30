PML-N reaches out to angry Chaudhry Nisar for forming govt in Punjab

LAHORE: After the months-long exchange of accusations, the Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) in what can be termed as a surprising move has approached party dissident Chaudhry Nisar Ali Khan, seeking his support to form the government in Punjab.

Following the tightly-contested July 25 polls, leaders of the embattled PML-N, which emerged as a major party in the province with 129 during the general election 2018, have expedited efforts to woo the independent candidates in the mind-boggling number game.

On the other hand, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has also sped up contact with the independents to form its government in the country’s major province. The Imran Khan-led party, after bagging majority in National Assembly elections, is also set to take the helm in the Center.

A private news channel citing sources claimed that some leaders have contacted Nisar and, in return, the veteran politician has assured his support in making the PML-N’s provincial government.

Nisar, who has been a member of the lower house of the parliament since 1985, contested elections as an independent candidate from two NA seats – NA-59 and NA-60 – and two provincial seats – PP-10 and PP- 12. But he faced a surprising defeat from all seats except PP-10.

With 13 independent candidates that the party claims have pledged support to PML-N, it now needs the support of only four more independent candidates to reach the minimum count — 148 — which is necessary to form the government.

Earlier today, the PTI claimed it will get the required number of seats by the evening, adding that four more candidates have pledged support to the party.

The sources further said that Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) will form an alliance with the PTI, adding that a delegation of the PML-Q is likely to meet Imran Khan at Bani Gala today.

Meanwhile, PML-N Senator Mushahid Hussain asserted that Punjab will be ruled by his party.