PML-N, PPP alleges rigging in polls

ISLAMABAD: Seven main political parties, including PML-N, PPP, PSP, MMA, BNP, MQM and Tehreek-e-Labbak, have alleged rigging in the 2018 general elections.

The leaders of these parties have alleged that their polling agents were thrown out and the door were closed during vote count.

Some of the PML-candidates including Khawja Asif and Khuram Dastagir have said that they were leading in thousand but suddenly their results were being stopped.

The PPP leaders Raza Rabbani and Sheri Rehman, while addressing a joint press conference in Islamabad, expressed their reservations over the polls results. They said that several main political parties have raised their fingers on the fairness of the results.

Similarly, Rana Sanaullah said that he was leading in many polling stations but his results were also stopped which was injustice. —INP