PML-N candidate withdraws in favor of PTI nominee in Waziristan

WANA: A Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) candidate withdrawn his nomination papers in favor of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate on NA-49 South Waziristan.

PML-N’s candidate Dilawar Khan Mehsud announced the decision in a joint press conference with PTI candidate Dost Muhammad Khan on Wednesday.

Dilawar Khan urged his voters to vote for the PTI candidate on June 25, adding he has taken the decision for the welfare of Waziristan as the candidate of Mutahidda Majlis Amal (MMA) did nothing for Waziristan.

He strongly condemned the polling arrangements in district Tank, saying the polling stations were not in order for the constituency and demanded Election Commission of Pakistan to take notice of it. — APP