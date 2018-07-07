PML-N, ANP announces seat adjustment in Karachi

KARACHI: The Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N) and Awami National Party (ANP) have made a seat adjustment in the National Assembly constituency NA- 248 Karachi.

A statement of the PML-N Sindh said here on Saturday that the announcement to this effect was made by president of ANP Sindh, Shahi Syed, at a corner meeting in Shershah area.

It was pointed out that the ANP candidate Muhammad Bashir has withdrawn in favour of PML-N candidate Engr. Muhammad Salman Khan.

Syed also asked the people of the locality to vote for Muhammad Salman Khan to get the problems of the area resolved.

Speaking on the occasion, Salman said that the problems being faced by the people would be resolved in accordance with the manifesto to the PML-N.

He was of the view that Danish schools were a successful experience in the Punjab. Such schools and other academic institutions would also be established here to secure the future of the youngsters, he added

He also thanked Shahi Syed and the ANP for the support.—APP