LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Saturday announced Ali Pervaiz as new candidate for NA-127, following Maryam Nawaz’s conviction in the Avenfield case verdict of the accountability court a day ago.

Ali Pervez Malik is the son of PML-N Lahore president Pervaiz Malik.

The party also named Irfan Shafi Khokhar for PS-173 – a provincial seat in Punjab to be contested by Maryam Nawaz alongside the National Assembly constituency.— NNI