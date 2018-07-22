PK-99 election postponed after PTI candidate Gandapur killed in bomb blast

DERA ISMAIL KHAN: The Election Commission has postponed the election for PK-99 shortly after one of its candidates, Ikramullah Khan Gandapur was killed in a suicide blast.

Gandapur, who was the PTI’s candidate from PK-99, was initially injured along with 10 others in the attack in Kulachi tehsil, said rescue officials. They were taken to District Headquarters Hospital DI Khan. Three policemen are said to also have been injured.

By about 1500hrs, his remains were taken for a post mortem to the DHQ, said DPO Zahoor Afridi.

The blast took place near the house of Faqeer Haroon, a political activist. A mutilated body was found near the vehicle. It is feared that it was a suicide bomber. Police cordoned off the area.

Ikramullah’s brother, Israrullah Gandapur, was killed in a suicide blast in October 2013 in Kulachi. He served as Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s law minister.

A number of political leaders have been targeted in the month leading to the election.

Sheikh Aftab Ahmed, a PML-N leader vying for Attock’s NA-55, and his son, Sheikh Sulaiman Sarwar, the party’s candidate for PP-1, came under an attack late night on July 16 in Attock.

The same day, former senator and ANP leader Daud Khan Achakzai was injured in an attempt on his life.

On July 13, BAP leader Nawabzada Siraj Raisani was killed along with at least 149 others as a suicide bomber detonated at an election rally in Mastung. A convoy of JUI-F leader Akram Khan Durrani also came under attack on July 13.

On July 10, the ANP candidate from Peshawar’s PK-78, Haroon Bilour, and 21 others were killed in a suicide attack targeting the party’s election meeting.—NNI