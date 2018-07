ISLAMABAD: Islamabad administration has declared premises of Private Ward of Cardiac Center at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences Islamabad sub-jail for Nawaz Sharif with immediate effect till further orders.

A notification to this effect was issued by the office of Chief Commissioner Islamabad today.Nawaz Sharif, who had been serving sentence in Adiala Jail in Avenfield reference, was shifted to PIMS last night after facing health complications.