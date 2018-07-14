PIA’s first flight: More than 300 Hajj pilgrims departed for Madinah

Karachi: Pakistan International Airline (PIA) has started Hajj flight operation from all over the country. The first flight has operated from Karachi that departed for Madinah, carrying more than 300 Hajj pilgrims.

The first Airlines flight for Hajj pilgrims were started from Karachi last night, took more than 300 pilgrims to Saudia Arabia.

According to authorities, the first Hajj flight PK-7001 carried over 300 pilgrims. PIA authorities said, ‘More than 60,000 pilgrims will be departed for Jeddah and Madinah by 200 flights, during Hajj operation.’

Hajj flight operation will continue till August 15, while the Post-Hajj flight operation will start from August 27.