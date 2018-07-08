Petrol price slashed by Rs4.26

ISLAMABAD: The caretaker government on Saturday night reduced petroleum prices significantly.

The price of petrol has been decreased by 4.26 rupees per litre, High Speed Diesel by 6.37 rupees per litre, Kerosene Oil by 3.36 rupees per litre and the price of Light Diesel Oil has been decreased by 5.54 rupees per litre.

Caretaker Minister for Energy Syed Ali Zafar has said that the government has decided to reduce petroleum prices to provide relief to the general public.

The minister said the caretaker government is fully aware of the problems being faced by the people and was determined to reduce their sufferings despite the financial constraints.— Radio Pakistan