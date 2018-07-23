Petition filed to declare Sharif Family’s residence as ‘Sub Jail’

LAHORE: An application has been submitted in Supreme Court Lahore registry to declare the residence of Muslim League-N leader, Nawaz Sharif, his daughter Maryam Nawaz and his son-in-law Captain (R) Safdar, as ‘Sub-Jail’, Aaj News reported.

Head of National party, Barrister Zafarullah Khan submitted petition, on Monday. In the plea, it was pointed out that Nawaz Sharif has been sentenced for one references, while other references are being heard in the court.’

Applicant said that Nawaz had been the Prime Minister three times, appeal has been filed against his punishment, therefore, shift him to his residence from prison.

It was also pointed out, “There is a feasibility in law that the criminal’s residence can be declared as ‘sub-jail’”