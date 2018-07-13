People compare India’s Ishwak Singh with Fawad Khan

Web Desk: India actor, Ishwak Singh, who recently acted in the movie, ‘Veere Di Wedding’ is generating favorable response from the audience and critics.

People could not stop comparing his looks and acing credentials with Pakistani superstar Fawad Khan. Wherever he travels, people refereeing him with Fawad Khan.

According to Ishwak, ‘I was not aware of Fawad until the Pakistani artist ban in Bollywood. I’ve not seen his work on television or in cinema. I feel extremely humbled when someone appreciates my work, or when I’m told that I’m very good-looking.”

“Yeah, I get that all the time and I never think about it. I feel blessed because good look are something that’s God-given,” he added.

Ishwak is a young talented actor who portrayal the role of a Pakistani character in the musical hit. He also starred in movies Raanjhanaa, Tamasha. His standout performance as Nirmal in Veere Di Wedding made him noticeable, before this , he was facing identity crisis.