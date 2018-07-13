Palestinian teen killed by Israeli fire on Gaza border: ministry

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: A Palestinian teenager was shot dead Friday by Israeli soldiers during clashes near the Gaza Strip’s border with Israel, the territory’s health ministry said.

Fifteen-year-old Othman Rami Halles was killed east of Gaza City, while 25 other Palestinians were wounded as protests along the frontier spilt over into clashes, ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qodra said.

An Israeli military spokesman did not confirm the incident when asked by AFP.

Palestinians in Gaza have for months been demonstrating against Israel’s decade-long blockade of the territory and in support of their right to return to lands they fled or were driven from during the war surrounding the creation of Israel in 1948.

Since the protests and clashes broke out along the border on March 30, at least 140 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli fire.

The majority were involved in protests and clashes but others were seeking to breach or damage the border fence.

No Israelis have been killed.

Israel says its use of live fire is necessary to defend its borders and stop infiltrations.

It accuses Gaza’s Islamist rulers Hamas of seeking to use the protests as cover for attacks against Israel. —AFP