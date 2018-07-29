Palestinian militants killed in apparent Gaza accident

GAZA CITY, Palestinian Territories: Two Palestinian militants were killed in the eastern Gaza Strip early Sunday, their movement said, in an explosion during what residents said were preparations to launch a projectile at Israel.

The left-wing Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) named the two members of its armed wing as Ayman al-Najjar, 26, and Muhannad Hamuda, 24, both from Jabalia in northern Gaza.

The explosion happened east of Jabalia, with the PFLP saying the two were killed in the line of duty.

Palestinian medical sources had reported that they died as a result of an Israeli strike, but the Israeli army denied the claim.

Gazan residents said it appeared the two had been preparing a rocket to launch at Israel.

The PFLP is considered a terrorist organisation by Israel, the United States and the European Union.

There has been persistent violence between the Israeli army and Palestinian protesters along the Gaza-Israel border since late March in which at least 157 Palestinians have been killed.

Troops shot dead two Palestinians during Friday’s protests.

One Israeli soldier has been killed since late March. —AFP