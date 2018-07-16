Pakistani rupee drops sharply in likely c.bank devaluation

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistani rupee dropped sharply in early trade on Monday in what appeared to be another devaluation by the central bank, two market analysts said, the fourth such intervention since early December.

At 10.30am local time (0530 GMT), the local currency was trading at around 125/126 per dollar after closing at 121.5 per dollar on Friday.

“It looks like the central bank was prepared to do this and this rate is here to stay for now,” said one of the analysts, who spoke on condition of anonymity.—AFP