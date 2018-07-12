Pakistan to continue Kashmiris’ support for their right to self-determination: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan says Kashmir is cornerstone of its foreign policy and it will continue political, diplomatic and moral support to Kashmiris struggling for their just right to self-determination.

Foreign Office Spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Faisal addressing a weekly briefing in Islamabad today said the wave of Indian brutalities continues unabated in the occupied valley.

Foreign Office Spokesperson said Indian forces killed eight Kashmiris last week alone and also injured one hundred and seventy innocent civilians.

He said Pakistan calls upon international community to take cognizance of human rights abuses in Indian Occupied Kashmir as well as the UN Report and immediately call upon India to stop the bloodshed.

Replying to a question, Dr. Muhammad Faisal said Pakistan believes there is no military solution to Afghan conflict, and durable peace in the war-torn country can be achieved through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned solution only.

He said bringing Taliban to negotiation table is a shared responsibility of all the countries, including the US.