Pakistan to close two border crossings with Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD: The Embassy of Pakistan in Kabul has announced that Chaman (Balochistan) and Kharlachi (Kurram agency) border crossing points will remain closed on July 24 and July 25 due to parliamentary elections in Pakistan.

However, border crossing at Torkham will remain open as usual, a statement posted online said.

Meanwhile the Afghan consulate in Peshawar has advised all Afghans to avoid unnecessary movement in view of the elections.

Last week Afghan President Ashraf Ghani had assured the caretaker prime minister and the army chief that his government will take measures on the Afghan side for security during the elections.—NNI