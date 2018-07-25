Pakistan rejects ‘Jewish Nation-State law’ of Israel

United Nation: Pakistan says Israel’s latest law, defining the country as Jewish nation-state is a vivid manifestation of Tel Aviv’s consistent policy of discrimination against Palestinians.

Pakistan’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Maleeha Lodhi, said in an open debate on Middle East situation in Security Council, that such racist laws should have no place in today’s world.

She said the discriminatory Israeli law relegates indigenous Arab population to second class citizen status.

Maleeha Lodhi said, “We reject any attempts to diminish legal standing of Palestinians or to deprive them of their legitimate rights within their homeland.”

According to Maleeha Lodhi, controversial Israeli bill states that only Jews have the right of self-determination in Israel.

She called for boosting efforts to promote a just solution to the Middle East conflict.