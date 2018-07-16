Pakistan, Iran cooperation vital for peace in region: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa says enhanced Pakistan-Iran cooperation will have positive impact on peace and security in the region.

He said this while talking to Chief of General Staff Iranian Armed Forces Major General Dr Mohammad Bagheri in Rawalpindi on Monday.

The two sides discussed matters of mutual interest, regional security, defence cooperation and Pak-Iran border management.

The Army Chief emphasized the need to further enhance military to military cooperation between the two armed forces.

The visiting dignitary pledged to keep working for better relations between the two brotherly countries. He also condemned recent terrorist attacks in Pakistan.