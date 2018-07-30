Pakistan High Commission in London has opened an account, in the name of “Diamer Bhasha & Mohmand Dam Fund 2018”, for receipt of donations from Pakistani community.

The step has been taken in compliance with the Supreme Court’s order.

According to a press statement, account number 01953901 titled ‘Diamer Bhasha & Mohmand Dam Fund 2018’ with Sort Code 60-91-70, has been opened with United Bank Limited, in care of Pakistan High Commission 34-36 Lowndes Square London SW1X 9JN.

Members of Pakistani community who wish to contribute to the fund, can deposit their donations in the account.