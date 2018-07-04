Pakistan, EU need to work together to combat terrorism: Envoy

ISLAMABAD: EU Ambassador to Pakistan Jean-Francois Cautain says European Union Pakistan need to work together to combat terrorism, both within and outside their borders for global peace and security.

He was delivering a lecture at Islamabad Policy Research Institute on Wednesday.

The EU ambassador said European Union acknowledges the efforts made by Pakistan and its sacrifices to combat terrorism.

He said that the EU is not just a trade organization or large development agency, as it is now significantly engaged in the area of security and defence as well.

The ambassador added that since 2003, the Common Security and Defence Policy has enabled the EU to take a leading role in peace-keeping operations, conflict prevention and in the strengthening of international security.

The Ambassador lauded Pakistan’s efforts in terms of trade enhancement after the GSP Plus facility, and outlined that this was a win-win partnership.

He said over the past 18 months, we have been working to finalize a new Engagement Plan to further deepen relations between Pakistan and Europe.