Pakistan committed to peace, security in Afghanistan: FO

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office spokesperson Dr. Muhammad Faisal says Pakistan is committed to peace and security in Afghanistan and fully supports Afghan President’s peace initiatives.

Speaking at a weekly briefing in Islamabad on Thursday, he said there is no military solution to decades’ long Afghan conflict and Pakistan hopes that Taliban would grab opportunity of unconditional peace talks with Afghan government.

He said United States Principal Deputy Assistant Secretary Ambassador Alice G Wells had a useful visit to Pakistan from first to third of this month in which detailed discussions and meetings were held with high ups of the country.

During a meeting at Foreign Office, the two sides discussed the bilateral foreign relations as well as regional situation especially in Afghanistan.

Foreign Office spokesperson also said Pakistan condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations.

Turning to Pak-Russia ties, the Foreign Office spokesperson said relations between both the countries are advancing in various fields, including security and defense.