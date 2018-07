KARACHI: Monday’s closing rupee rates at 1100 GMT in the kerb market from the Exchange Companies.

Association of Pakistan:

Currency Buying rate Selling rate

U.S. dollar 124.50 125.00

Euro 143.50 145.00

Pound sterling 163.00 164.00

Japanese yen 1.0800 1.1100

Saudi riyal 32.80 32.95

UAE dirham 33.60 33.80