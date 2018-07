BULAWAYO, Zimbabwe: Pakistan sealed a series win after strolling to a nine-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the third one-day international on Wednesday.

Pakistan seamer Faheem Ashraf took a career best five for 22 as the hosts were skittled for just 67.

Opener Fakhar Zaman then hit an undefeated 43 as Pakistan needed just 10 over to seal victory and take an unbeatable 3-0 lead in the five-game series.—AFP