Polling begins across Pakistan to elect its next civilian government

LIVE UPDATES:

8.00AM – Polling begins across Pakistan.

8.07AM – PML-N president Shehbaz Sharif casts first vote in Lahore, on this occasion former CM Punjab urges citizens to caste their vote and use their constitutional right to brought change in Pakistan.

Polling to elect the next civilian government begins in Pakistan today on Wednesday with more than 12,000 candidates vying for 272 seats in parliament and 577 seats in four provincial assemblies. The polling will begin at 8am and end at 6pm.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has completed all the preparations for the General Elections 2018. The election campaign by political parties concluded across the country at Monday

Winding up their campaigns all political parties and independent candidates have made last ditch efforts through public gatherings, corner meetings and door to door campaigns to garner maximum public support.

NATIONAL ASSEMBLY

The National Assembly in the capital Islamabad is comprised of 342 seats, of which 272 open seats are being contested. The remaining 70 seats are reserved for women and non-Muslims, with 60 for women and 10 for non-Muslims.

Punjab is the largest province and key to the formation of a new government with 141 assembly seats being sought by 1,623 candidates. For the 35 seats reserved for women from Punjab, 73 candidates are listed. The party obtaining the majority of seats in Punjab will likely form the next government.

The three major parties, Khan’s Tehrik-e-Insaf, the former ruling Pakistan Muslim League and Bilawal Zardari’s Pakistan People’s Party are focusing on Punjab. Khan, Zardari and PML-N chief Shahbaz Sharif are campaigning for multiple seats. (Pakistani law allows candidates to run for multiple seats).

In southern Sindh province, there are 61 National Assembly seats being contested by 824 candidates and 48 candidates are vying for the 14 seats designated for women.

For northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where there are 39 National Assembly seats, there are 725 candidates in the field. There are eight reserved seats for women with 35 candidates listed. In southwestern Baluchistan province, 16 seats are up for grabs with 287 candidates running for them, and three seats for women with 16 candidates.

The capital city Islamabad has three assembly seats and this year 73 candidates are in the running. There are 12 assembly seats being contested in the tribal belt along the Afghan border and 289 candidates are competing for those seats.

Under Pakistani law, separate seats are reserved for women and non-Muslim minorities, which comprise about 4 percent of the country’s more than 200 million residents.

PROVINCIAL ASSEMBLIES:

Punjab Assembly: It has 371 seats, of which 297 are being contested by 4,036 candidates. Vying for the 66 seats for women are 174 candidates and for the eight seats for non-Muslims, 32 candidates are lined up.

Sindh Assembly: For the 168-seat body, 130 seats are being contested by 2,252 candidates. For the 29 seats for women, 91 candidates are listed and for nine reserved seats for non-Muslim minorities, 39 candidates are listed.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly: In the 124-seat assembly, 99 seats are being contested by 1,154 candidates. The election of one seat has been postponed due to the death of a candidate in a suicide attack in the provincial capital Peshawar. For 22 women’s seats, 79 candidates are lined up and for three minority seats, 20 candidates are in the wings.

Baluchistan Assembly: There are 939 candidates in the running for 51 general seats. The contest for one seat has been postponed due to the death of a candidate and 148 supporters in the district of Mastung in a suicide bombing. The attacker blew himself up as provincial candidate Siraj Raisani held a rally in the Drin Garh area of Mastung. For the 11 seats reserved for women, 42 candidates are in line. For three reserved seats for non-Muslims there are 22 candidates.

According to the electoral rolls, 105.96 million voters are eligible to cast the vote. In all, 85,307 polling stations and 2,41,132 polling booths have been set up across the country.

Over 20,000 polling stations have been declared sensitive whereas CCTV cameras have been installed inside and outside 70 of them.

Ensuring safe and secure environment for election:

Pakistan Army has completed deployment of troops across the country in respective areas of responsibility to provide mandated assistance to Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for holding free, fair and transparent Elections 2018.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the troops would coordinate with other law enforcement agencies and local administration for ensuring safe and secure environment on the polling day.

As many as 450,000 policemen and 3,00,000 army troops have been deployed for the polling day.

The ECP has issued special directives to the polling staff according to which senior presiding officers will serve the same duty as that of assistant presiding officer (APO). He will also be the acting presiding officer and will sign form 45 and 46.

The senior officers will keep notice whether the vote has been cast in ballot box or not. It will be better that the APO keep the CNIC of voters with himself until the vote casting procedure completes.

The duties assigned to APO includes entering CNIC and vote number, registering gender, name electoral area, taking voter’s thumbprint, stamping counter file in front and signature.

The election comes amid controversy surrounding former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who recently returned to the country from England to face corruption charges even as he has sought to return his party, the Pakistan Muslim League, to power. Meanwhile, popular former cricket player Imran Khan hopes to become the next premier. Here is a look at contested seats in the National Assembly and four provincial assemblies and the number of candidates running.